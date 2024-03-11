Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 5,097 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in American Water Works by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 152,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,762,000 after buying an additional 19,822 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 27,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,151,000 after acquiring an additional 17,834 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 288,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,753,000 after acquiring an additional 37,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:AWK traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.03. 179,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,114. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.56 and a 200 day moving average of $127.50. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.25 and a 12 month high of $153.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

