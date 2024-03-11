Tompkins Financial Corp Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,762,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,826,000 after acquiring an additional 123,871 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,929,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,763 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,069,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,194,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,071,000 after acquiring an additional 32,760 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 719,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,105,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares during the period.

IXN traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $73.83. 41,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,217. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $48.48 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.19.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

