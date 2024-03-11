Tompkins Financial Corp Has $588,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $2.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,806,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,576,990. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.94 and a 12 month high of $155.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,859 shares of company stock valued at $39,178,332. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

