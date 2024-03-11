Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases 1,020 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total transaction of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,032.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.3 %

BlackRock stock traded down $10.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $825.58. 78,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,224. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $845.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $122.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $798.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $731.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.93 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

