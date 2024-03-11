Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases 6,392 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 386.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRS traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.59. 37,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,826. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $74.06.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.56 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.68%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

