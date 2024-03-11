Tompkins Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,733,000 after purchasing an additional 191,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,511,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,574,000 after purchasing an additional 228,503 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,716,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,599,000 after purchasing an additional 71,684 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VB traded down $1.41 on Monday, reaching $221.47. 143,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,706. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $226.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.29. The company has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

