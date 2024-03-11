Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 150 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 63,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $681,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,144. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $120.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.13 and its 200-day moving average is $112.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

