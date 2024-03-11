Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) PT Raised to C$16.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 64.27% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$16.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Total Energy Services
Total Energy Services Stock Up 3.1 %
Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.54). The firm had revenue of C$213.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$218.00 million. Total Energy Services had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 7.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services will post 1.5192926 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Total Energy Services
Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Total Energy Services
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.