Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) PT Raised to C$16.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 64.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$16.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of TOT stock traded up C$0.29 on Monday, hitting C$9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 62,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,010. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.78. The company has a market cap of C$389.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.07. Total Energy Services has a one year low of C$7.36 and a one year high of C$10.40.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.54). The firm had revenue of C$213.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$218.00 million. Total Energy Services had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 7.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services will post 1.5192926 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

