TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Position Lessened by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. TotalEnergies accounts for 1.1% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Motco raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TTE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.50. The stock had a trading volume of 141,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,735. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.72. The company has a market capitalization of $154.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.71.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 27.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTE

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.