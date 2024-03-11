Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 34,307 call options on the company. This is an increase of 87% compared to the average daily volume of 18,369 call options.
Shares of ENVX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,508,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,225. Enovix has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $23.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.67.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enovix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,928,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,871,000 after buying an additional 513,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enovix by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,635,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,788,000 after buying an additional 1,713,057 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Enovix by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,239,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,556,000 after buying an additional 540,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Enovix by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,622,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,319,000 after purchasing an additional 473,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Enovix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,622,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
