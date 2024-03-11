Treatt (LON:TET) Sets New 12-Month Low at $391.00

Shares of Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 391 ($4.96) and last traded at GBX 394 ($5.00), with a volume of 42215 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 404.50 ($5.13).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.88) price target on shares of Treatt in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Treatt from GBX 680 ($8.63) to GBX 610 ($7.74) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Treatt Stock Performance

Treatt Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The stock has a market cap of £239.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,213.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 456.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 466.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.46 ($0.07) per share. This is an increase from Treatt’s previous dividend of $2.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Treatt’s payout ratio is presently 4,444.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daemmon Reeve sold 10,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.46), for a total transaction of £46,968.90 ($59,612.77). Insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

About Treatt

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; Hics, aroma, and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

