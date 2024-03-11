Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,013. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $49.03. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.51.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

