Trilogy Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 207,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,753,000 after acquiring an additional 64,555 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $1,601,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:GPC traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.97. The company had a trading volume of 818,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,327. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $174.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.07 and a 200 day moving average of $141.63. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.87%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

