Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Price Performance
Shares of Trinity Biotech stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. Trinity Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62. The company has a market cap of $17.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.22.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Trinity Biotech
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trinity Biotech
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.