Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Price Performance

Shares of Trinity Biotech stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. Trinity Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62. The company has a market cap of $17.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Trinity Biotech

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trinity Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

