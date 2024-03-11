TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TPVG. Compass Point downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.38.

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $9.83 on Thursday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $369.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.28%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

