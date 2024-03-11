Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Director Sells C$1,680,022.05 in Stock

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) Director Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total transaction of C$1,680,022.05.

Michael Beasley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 27th, Michael Beasley sold 381 shares of Trisura Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.71, for a total transaction of C$12,843.51.

Trisura Group Stock Performance

TSU stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$42.73. 10,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,629. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67. Trisura Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$29.05 and a 1-year high of C$44.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 286.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.05. Trisura Group had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of C$754.95 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 2.7601246 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSU shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.63.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

