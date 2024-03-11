Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.03 and last traded at $14.06. 83,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 896,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGI. Barclays raised shares of Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Triumph Group Stock Down 4.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 2.57.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.30). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Group

In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $104,616.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,081.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Triumph Group by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Triumph Group by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Triumph Group by 1,980.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

See Also

