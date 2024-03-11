Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 1,671 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.6% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $23,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 196,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,242,000 after purchasing an additional 20,691 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 1,393.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after acquiring an additional 81,488 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 366,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,919,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at $92,020,679.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at $92,020,679.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,205 shares of company stock worth $53,974,299 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.38. 2,874,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,275,387. The firm has a market cap of $316.87 billion, a PE ratio of 65.51, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $182.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.95 and a 200 day moving average of $155.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 227.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. HSBC cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

