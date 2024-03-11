Trust Co. of Vermont Has $14 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,765 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 0.9% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 20,939.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,216,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,123 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 625,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,820,000 after acquiring an additional 26,621 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,469,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,042,000. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.54. 5,352,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,095,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

