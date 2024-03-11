Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,378 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.9 %

EMR stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.18. The company had a trading volume of 938,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.05 and a 200 day moving average of $95.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $111.20.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerson Electric

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.