Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,594,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,908,223. The company has a market capitalization of $98.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

