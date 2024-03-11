Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 10,359 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.21 on Monday, reaching $92.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,827,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,728,378. The firm has a market cap of $104.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

