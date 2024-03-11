Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,654 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.1% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $16,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,345,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,730,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,429,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,333,184,000 after acquiring an additional 265,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,860,303,000 after acquiring an additional 883,963 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,803,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,385,457,000 after buying an additional 285,988 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $2.51 on Monday, hitting $248.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,336. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $151.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.