Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,690 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.0% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

Shares of VTIP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.81. 754,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,084. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

