Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 10,189 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,189 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 421.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 563,907 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,372,000 after purchasing an additional 455,868 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 409,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,771 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $1,446,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $9,184,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,526,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,946,897. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The stock has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.07 and a 200 day moving average of $72.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. HSBC began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.58.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

