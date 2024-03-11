Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 54,093 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 275.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,705 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,093 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Century Communities by 1.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Communities by 1.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Century Communities by 13.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Century Communities by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Century Communities by 3.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Century Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $84.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.71. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.22 and a 1 year high of $95.07.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.91 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 12.92%.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.