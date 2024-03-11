Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 418,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.11% of Healthcare Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $229,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of HR stock opened at $13.57 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

