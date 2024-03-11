Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,285 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.21% of Spectrum Brands worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,369,000 after buying an additional 999,459 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the second quarter worth $47,501,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 48.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,206,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,913,000 after purchasing an additional 396,155 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $22,965,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 478,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,347,000 after buying an additional 322,503 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.86.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

SPB stock opened at $83.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $88.11.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.47. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 63.89% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $692.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.65%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

