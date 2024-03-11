Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $4.80 Million Stock Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,604 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,766 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.21% of Community Bank System worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 121.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

Shares of CBU stock opened at $47.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.09 and its 200 day moving average is $45.63. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $57.70.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.25 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 71.15%.

Insider Activity at Community Bank System

In other news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.70 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.70 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,780.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 3,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,532 shares of company stock worth $832,774. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBU. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Community Bank System Profile

(Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading

