Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 242.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 147,933 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,132,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,306,319,000 after acquiring an additional 702,754 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at $576,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 57,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 454.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 70,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 58,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 135,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $6,707,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 254,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,719.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $6,707,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,719.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,168,829.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,753,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,116,739.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,860,323 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $30.37 on Monday. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.90 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 48.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

