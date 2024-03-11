Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 85,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRPT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 129.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 155.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 11,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 104.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000.

Freshpet stock opened at $108.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -152.41 and a beta of 1.23. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $114.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.79.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.93 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $280,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,709,007.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $773,818.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,231,127.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $280,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,709,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,130 shares of company stock worth $1,338,269 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Freshpet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

