Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 408.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,753 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.07% of Qorvo worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Qorvo by 75.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3,833.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,306,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $345,078.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,306,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,381 shares of company stock valued at $745,434 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Qorvo Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $116.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.55. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $121.65.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

