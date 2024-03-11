Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 80,835 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,835 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $61.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.69 and its 200-day moving average is $54.87.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

