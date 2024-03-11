Unconventional Investor LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Unconventional Investor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.2 %

GOOGL stock opened at $135.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $89.42 and a one year high of $153.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,859 shares of company stock valued at $39,178,332. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

