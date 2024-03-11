Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 357.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 185,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,832 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $37,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $248.85. The stock had a trading volume of 510,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,174. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $151.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

