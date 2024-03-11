Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $248.86. 554,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $151.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.14. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

