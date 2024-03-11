United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

UAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna raised shares of United Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of United Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Airlines from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.21.

UAL stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average is $41.72.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Airlines will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in United Airlines by 707.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

