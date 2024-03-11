United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.40.

United Natural Foods Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:UNFI opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of United Natural Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 2,136.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 657,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 627,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 211.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,915,000 after purchasing an additional 622,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,064,000 after purchasing an additional 567,961 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,416,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,828,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

