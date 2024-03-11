United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $289.95

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $289.95 and last traded at $289.95, with a volume of 10772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $287.39.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.38.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 26.50%.

United States Lime & Minerals Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 7.66%.

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 5,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.27, for a total transaction of $1,550,175.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,202,784.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 1,654.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after buying an additional 43,123 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 375,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,359,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the third quarter valued at $313,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

