UnitedHealth Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 29,472 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 26% compared to the typical volume of 23,469 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.33.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:UNH traded up $12.85 on Monday, reaching $489.42. 2,589,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,234,030. The company has a market capitalization of $451.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $518.26.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

