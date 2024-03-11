Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) CFO Sells $6,188,700.00 in Stock

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $6,188,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 2.5 %

UHS stock traded down $4.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.29. 737,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.23. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.69 and a 1 year high of $179.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.12.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

