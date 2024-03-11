Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.50

Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.50 and last traded at $37.93, with a volume of 23770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Universal Logistics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $975.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $390.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is 11.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Logistics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULH. FMR LLC increased its position in Universal Logistics by 16.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,264,000 after acquiring an additional 295,701 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $3,361,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 29.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,031,000 after buying an additional 92,662 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 582.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 90,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics during the second quarter worth $2,607,000. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

Featured Stories

