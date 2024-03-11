UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.33 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 11th. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for $5.75 or 0.00007948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and $1.18 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.23 or 0.00135794 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,065,047 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

