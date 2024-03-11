USA Financial Formulas Boosts Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 57,085.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Pentair were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,978,000 after purchasing an additional 186,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,446,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,062,414,000 after buying an additional 446,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Pentair by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,164,000 after buying an additional 443,034 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Pentair by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after buying an additional 479,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pentair by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,596,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,769,000 after buying an additional 74,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.92. The company had a trading volume of 504,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $82.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.71 and a 200 day moving average of $68.34.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,045.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

