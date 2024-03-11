USA Financial Formulas Cuts Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

USA Financial Formulas lessened its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWV. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 122,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,222,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 327.7% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after buying an additional 36,962 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 151,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,469,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 41,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after buying an additional 9,144 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

IWV stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $292.79. 55,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,542. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $281.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.23. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $219.44 and a fifty-two week high of $296.96.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.