USA Financial Formulas Grows Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

USA Financial Formulas increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 62,700.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $811.68.

Lam Research Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $31.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $925.13. The stock had a trading volume of 696,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,708. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $856.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $739.01. The company has a market capitalization of $121.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $467.02 and a 1-year high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total value of $1,596,191.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,651,308.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,523 shares of company stock valued at $12,189,522 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

