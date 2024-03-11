USA Financial Formulas Has $314,000 Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 34,100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in KLA were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $16.87 on Monday, reaching $682.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,341. The firm has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $625.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $549.90. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $729.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $623.06.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

