USA Financial Formulas Raises Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $186.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,653. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.70 and a 52 week high of $193.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

CLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total value of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

