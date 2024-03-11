USA Financial Formulas Reduces Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

USA Financial Formulas lessened its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises 3.3% of USA Financial Formulas’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $26,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $54,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $942.41.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $964.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,693. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.80 and a fifty-two week high of $998.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $105.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $945.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $867.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total value of $95,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at $17,540,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total transaction of $95,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at $17,540,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,407,250.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,123 shares of company stock worth $12,948,539. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

