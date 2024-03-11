USA Financial Formulas Sells 1,383 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

USA Financial Formulas reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 58.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 998 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $282,000. River Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 259.9% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,216.3% during the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 50,941 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,159,000 after acquiring an additional 47,071 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,174 shares of company stock valued at $79,824,488. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $12.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $863.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,195,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,577,102. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $222.97 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $666.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.18.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. UBS Group decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.66.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

